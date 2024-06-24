Kolkata likely to witness partial cloudy sky in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in North Bengal till June 28 while the South Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall in the next couple of days.



Kolkata may however witness partially cloudy sky in the next 48 hours with occasional rains or thunderstorms in various places. According to the MeT office, the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur are likely to receive intense rainfall till June 28. The heavy rains have been anticipated due to a trough extending from Rajasthan To Bangladesh. The MeT office also said that the intensity of thunderstorm and rains may be little increased in various pockets of South Bengal from Tuesday.

The humidity related discomfort may however prevail in South Bengal in the next couple of days despite light to moderate rainfall. The IMD had on Sunday predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over Gangetic coastal areas of Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days. The southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly over most parts of the country.

The southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern Bengal on Friday but rain remained elusive in most areas of the region towards the end of last week. The monsoon covered Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and some parts of Hooghly, Howrah, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts of South Bengal from Friday.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days, IMD said on Sunday. Heavy rainfall is likely over Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on June 25 and 26. There are favourable meteorological conditions for the advance of southwest monsoon over the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic plains of Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh.