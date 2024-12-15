Kolkata Leather Complex & Purulia: 2 killed in separate fire incidents

Kolkata: Two persons were killed in two separate fire incidents on Sunday and Saturday at Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area and in Purulia.

According to sources, a fire broke out at a house in Sirishbagan area of KLC on Sunday afternoon. Two fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments. After about an hour, the blaze was controlled. Later, the firefighters found a charred body from inside a room. The deceased man was identified as Surajit Sardar, who used to live there. It is suspected that Sardar was sleeping when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident on Saturday evening, an elderly woman burnt to death while she was sitting in front of a fire to warm herself in the cold weather. The woman was identified as Shantibala Baishnab of Anandabazar in Purulia.

Feeling cold, the elderly woman was sitting in front of a fire at her residence when her shawl accidentally caught fire.

Within moments, she sustained critical burn injuries. Baishnab was rushed to Jhalda primary health centre from where she was shifted to Purulia Medical College and Hospital. On Sunday morning, she succumbed to her injuries there.