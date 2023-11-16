Kolkata launches first int’l journal on media communication

Kolkata: Kolkata marked a significant milestone in the field of media and communication studies with the hybrid launch of its first international journal on media communication.



This publication represents a groundbreaking collaboration between The Communicators, an independent research organisation, Wake Forest University, USA, and Sister Nivedita University, India.

The journal’s inauguration was jointly presided over by Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, and Mike Hazen from Wake Forest University.

The event was graced by a global assembly of dignitaries, underscoring the journal’s international significance. Notable attendees included Greg Wise from Arizona State University, USA, Rakesh Batyabal from Jawaharlal Nehru University, India, B P Sanjay and Padma Rani from Manipal University, India.

The launch was further elevated by the collective endorsement and appreciation from these dignitaries towards the pivotal contributions of Dr Buroshive Dasgupta, the trustee.

Special commendations were also extended to the executive editors, Dr Ananda Mitra of Wake Forest University, USA, and Dr Rajesh Das from the University of Burdwan, India, for their exceptional editorial leadership.

This international journal is poised to become a cornerstone in media communication research, media practitioner and scholars, reflecting a blend of diverse perspectives and insights from around the world.

It aims to foster a deeper understanding of global media dynamics and contribute significantly to academic and practical discourses in the field.

The collaboration between these esteemed institutions marks a new chapter in international academic partnerships, setting a precedent for future joint ventures in educational and research endeavours.