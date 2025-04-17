Kolkata-Karimpur SBSTC bus service flagged off

Kolkata: In a significant boost to regional connectivity, the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) introduced a new government bus service between Kolkata and Nadia’s Karimpur, passing through Krishnanagar, Tehatta, and other key stops.

The service was formally launched from Paribahan Bhavan-II in Kasba, Kolkata, on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Dilip Mondal, Minister of State for Transport; State Transport Secretary Soumitra Mohan; SBSTC Chairman Subhash Mandal; and other transport officials.

The initiative comes in response to a longstanding public demand raised by Karimpur’s MLA, Bimalendu Sinha Roy, in the state Assembly.

“The MLA of Karimpur had highlighted in the Assembly that a WBTC bus, which once ran between Karimpur and Kolkata, had been discontinued. He stressed that many people regularly travel to Kolkata from Karimpur and prefer government buses for their affordability, punctuality, and reliable service,” said Minister Mondal.

He said that Subhash Mandal, Chairman of SBSTC, quickly approved the proposal, recognising the need for improved transport access for residents of the region. The MLA of Karimpur was also present at the launch event.

The new bus service will operate daily, with the bus departing from Karimpur at 6:30 am and from Kolkata at 4:00 pm. The fare has been fixed at Rs 150 for the full route from Kolkata to Karimpur and Rs 90 for passengers travelling up to Krishnanagar.

This new route will complement the existing Kolkata–Karimpur bus service that runs via Burdwan, offering passengers another travel option on a government bus.