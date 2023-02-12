‘Kolkata is country’s cleanest city, credit goes to Mamata’

KOLKATA: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad heaped praises on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making Kolkata the cleanest city in the country.



“Today when I see it, Kolkata is the country’s cleanest city. I would like to give the credit to CM Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and councillors,” he said.

Azad also praised the “disciplined” traffic system. He also said that at present, Bengal has the best health infrastructure in the country.

“I think Kolkata has one of the most disciplined traffic systems in India. And for that also the credit should go to the Chief Minister, and the traffic police,” he added.

The Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief was attending the 155th birth anniversary of Hakim Ajmal Khan, who was a pioneer in the Unani system of medicine and a freedom fighter. To mark the occasion, a grand event was organised on Saturday at Science City mini auditorium. The event was also attended by actor Raza Murad.