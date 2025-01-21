Kolkata Int’l Children’s Film Festival: 116 films from 30 countries to be screened

KOLKATA: From Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia series to Chhota Bheem, Kakababu and Professor Shanku, nearly 116 films from more than 30 countries will be screened at the 11th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival, which will take place from January 22 to 28, offering children the chance to watch their favourite films on the big screen.

The festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday at Nandan in the presence of renowned filmmaker Goutam Ghose, ministers Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Indranil Sen, Arpita Ghosh, chairman of Shishu Kishore Akademi and Santanu Basu, Principal Secretary of I&CA, West Bengal.

Organised by Shishu Kishore Akademi and I&CA department of the Bengal government, the inaugural film is ‘Elham’, directed by Dhruva Harsha. The film tells the touching story of a little boy and a goat. Child actors Taiyo Chan and Totto Chan will be present at the inauguration.

The theme of this year’s festival is fantasy and films will be shown at various venues such as Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Chalachitra Satabarsha Bhavan, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Rabindra Tirtha and Ektara Mukta Mancha. Films from countries such as the USA, UK, Czech Republic, Iran, France, Germany, Hungary, China, and Russia will be featured in sections including fantasy, Bengali panorama, literature, world cinema, and nature. The festival will also showcase 27 short films and documentaries.

In the fantasy section, the Narnia series, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Wizard of Oz will be screened alongside others. The Bengali Panorama section will include films like Hirak Rajar Deshe, Guptodhoner Sondhane, Dabaru, Chander Pahar and Sagardwipey Jawaker Dhan.

A special exhibition titled ‘Hatey Kolomey Cinema’ for children will be held at Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala from 2 pm to 6 pm starting January 22. Another highlight will be a quiz on children’s films on Republic Day at 3 pm at Ektara Mukto Mancha at Rabindra Sadan. Over 1200 daily passes have been issued and children from social welfare homes and NGOs will also participate in the festival.