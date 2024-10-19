Kolkata International Clown Festival: 25 clowns from 10 countries to perform in debut edition

KOLKATA: There was a time when the arrival of clowns in a circus would welcome thunderous applause from the crowd. But with the rise of satellite television, followed by the social media and OTT platforms offering countless entertainment options, clowns, once the heart of live performances, have faded from the spotlight. Today, many clowns struggle to make a living, performing at birthday parties and small gatherings. Yet, for many, clowns remain an important part of our childhood memories. Now, you can relive those moments of joy in Kolkata. The 10th edition of the International Clown Festival is presently on in the city and will continue till October 20 at the Science City Auditorium. This is for the first time the festival has come to Kolkata.

The festival boasts a spectacular lineup of 25 award-winning clowns from 10 different countries, promising 120 minutes of pure entertainment filled with laughter, comedy, juggling and music. Daily shows are scheduled at 11 am, 3 pm and 7 pm. On Saturday, Martin Flubber D’Souza, an internationally acclaimed clown and former vice-president of the World Clown Association, will entertain the audience.

With over 100 shows featuring performers from the USA, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and India, this year’s edition is said to be the most entertaining one.