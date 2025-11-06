Kolkata housing market hits record high with over 46K registrations

Kolkata: Kolkata’s real estate sector is witnessing one of its most active years in recent memory, with property registrations reaching a five-year high.

Between January and September 2025, the city recorded 46,742 apartment registrations, marking a 32 per cent rise over the same period last year, according to Knight Frank India. This is the highest nine-month total in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) since 2020.

In September 2025, the city registered 5,302 apartments, a six per cent year-on-year increase. The data covers both fresh sales and resales, indicating broad-based demand. Analysts said this steady rise, despite economic challenges, underlines the stability and resilience of Kolkata’s

housing market. Experts attribute the momentum to stable prices, infrastructure upgrades, and shifting lifestyle needs. “Kolkata’s residential market continued the momentum with 32 per cent YoY growth in property registrations during the first nine months of 2025, indicating steady buyer confidence,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India.

Demand for larger homes has surged. Apartments between 500 and 1,000 sq ft accounted for 53 per cent of all transactions in September, up from 43 per cent a year ago. Homes above 1,000 sq ft grew to 14 per cent, compared to just five per cent in 2024.

South Kolkata led with 38 per cent of all registrations, followed by the North Zone at 34 per cent. Together, these zones contributed nearly three-fourths of all deals, with Behala, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sonarpur and Thakurpukur showing strong demand. Peripheral localities, aided by metro extensions and new road networks, are also witnessing higher interest.

“Kolkata’s housing market continues its strong run in 2025, with record apartment registrations in the first nine months reflecting steady demand and renewed buyer confidence,” said Sushil Mohta, president, CREDAI West Bengal. “The post-pandemic preference for owning spacious homes suited for long-term living and remote work has sustained the momentum. The State Government’s stamp duty rebate, economic revival, and new project launches have set the tone for continued growth, with Rajarhat–New Town, Joka, and Behala emerging as key demand drivers,” he added.