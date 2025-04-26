Kolkata hosts first-ever Thai film festival

KOLKATA: If you’re a fan of movies, especially supernatural horror, then you’re in for a treat this weekend. The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata is hosting the first-ever Thai Film Festival, offering audiences a rare opportunity to immerse in supernatural storytelling rooted in Thailand’s cultural beliefs, folklore and mysticism. You can also explore the concept of Mutelu, a term that signifies the powerful spiritual forces and supernatural elements that shape Thai culture. Titled ‘Frightening the Soul: Thailand’s Mutelu Supernatural Film Festival in Kolkata’, three horror movies will be screened in the fest.

Siriporn Tantipanyathep, Consul-General of Thailand in Kolkata, inaugurated the fest along with ‘Puratawn’ actress-producer Rituparna Sengupta at Cinepolis Acropolis on Friday.

The evening featured the screening of the spine-chilling ‘Shutter’. The atmosphere of the film festival was also perfectly set, with decorations that added to the eerie vibe.

“What better city to hold this special film festival than Kolkata. In this city, cinema isn’t just entertainment... it’s a living, breathing experience. Kolkata has the best audience.

Here, you don’t just watch films, you feel them too. Thailand is known for making superior supernatural films and the audience here will have a blast watching them,” said Tantipanyathep. She also said the first-ever Thai film fest in Kolkata marks a historic moment in fostering Thailand-India cultural exchange. Meanwhile, for Rituparna Thailand always remains her favourite international destination and she recently visited Ko Samui.

On Saturday, the audience can watch three supernatural Thai films, including ‘Shutter’, ‘Home for Rent’, a chilling psychological horror and ‘The Undertaker’, a comedy-horror.

The public can watch these three Thai films free-of-cost at Cinepolis Acropolis Mall. However, the attendees need to pre-register online and collect their tickets in advance via the official Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata’s social media platforms.