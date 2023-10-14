Kolkata hosp performs major surgery on 72-year-old

kolkata: In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at Iris Hospital in Bagha Jatin, Kolkata, successfully performed a critical surgery on a 72-year-old patient with an extremely rare condition called ‘eosinophilic duodenal stricture’.

This condition, combined with chronic pancreatitis, had blocked the passage for food to the point where the elderly citizen couldn’t

eat solid or even liquid food for weeks. The patient’s daughter, who came from the Czech Republic, admitted her father at the hospital under Dr Suddhasttwa Sen, Head of GI HPB Colorectal, Centre of Excellence. The family had the option to seek treatment anywhere in the world, but they chose to place their faith in Iris Hospital in Kolkata.

The patient had a major surgery and can now eat again, bringing immense relief to both the father and daughter. This is a significant medical success because eosinophilic strictures are a very rare condition, occurring in only about 1.8 cases out of every 10,000.

Raj Bhattacharya, the CEO of IRIS Hospital, said: “The surgery, a lengthy gastro-duodenal procedure, was completed without any blood loss or the need for transfusion. The patient didn’t need to be transferred to ICU and was discharged within five days without complications. The patient is happy and so are we.” Dr Tirthankar Bagchi, assistant vice-president, Medical, Iris Hospital, said: “It’s an extremely rare condition.