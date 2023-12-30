Kolkata gears up to ring in 2024 with music & gastronomic glee

KOLKATA: With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, Kolkata is gearing up to welcome 2024 in a grand manner. Be it the romantic evening cruise, lively parties, cosy dinners or classy midnight champagne toast at a club or pub with loved ones, Kolkata has something for everyone to celebrate New Year’s Eve.



The top clubs in the city, like Tollygunge Club, Calcutta Rowing Club, and The Bengal Club, are set to welcome 2024 in a delicious way. Guests can enjoy a variety of snacks and buffet that includes grilled fish with parsley lemon and paneer tikka lababdar at Calcutta Rowing Club. The Bengal Club is celebrating the New Year with a big buffet dinner too. On December 31, Westin Kolkata is hosting a gala dinner buffet along with a live concert by Bollywood singer Monali Thakur. The Park is known for its fantastic NYE parties, featuring live dance performances at Galaxy and international dancers, and live DJ music at Tantra.

Taj Bengal is offering New Year-themed buffet dinners with drinks and live music at The Junction, Sonargaon, Chinoiserie, and Souk. Those looking to spend a luxurious holiday on New Year can book a fancy room at Taj Taalkutir in Kolkata and enjoy the hospitality. The party-goers can head to Traffic Gastropub and Canteen Pub & Grub where they can enjoy diverse winter flavours, special cocktails, and best DJ music.

If you’re looking for a warm dining experience, consider heading to Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. Enjoy delicious kebabs with a live DJ at MOK. The Square is also hosting a lavish dinner with international cuisine and live music. The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata is also famous for hosting top-notch parties. On December 31, people can enjoy DJ music at The Terrace and Wilson’s - the Pub. The hotel is also arranging special dinners at The Legacy Lounge and Alfresco.

One can also ring in the New Year under the stars with celebrity DJs at Deck 88, The Astor Kolkata while enjoying Murshidabadi chicken and Kolkata’s Chinese. Revelers can also head to Club Verde for premium cocktails, mocktails, and live cooking demonstrations. And then, you can also choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve on a humorous note at The Big Bangla Comedy Show at Ideapod.