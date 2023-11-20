Kolkata gears up to host 7th edition of BGBS at 3 venues on Nov 21 & 22

Kolkata: The 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled on November 21 and 22 will be held at three separate venues.



The inaugural session of the summit which will be graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre (BBCC) in New Town while the valedictory session which will also see the presence of Banerjee on the second day (November 22 ) will be held at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium at Alipore. The various sectoral sessions scheduled on November 21 will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan opposite Science City.

Sectoral sessions and country roundtables, B2B & B2G meetings, will be an integral part of the summit. The sessions will focus on agriculture and allied sectors, including blue economy, transport, power, urban infrastructure and planning, creative economy, higher education, school education, technical education, tourism, health, IT & ITeS, international trade and logistics. These will be held at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, including a separate session on sustainability.

The manufacturing and industries session that includes MSME and Textiles and Engineering, Plastics, & Chemicals will be held at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium. All these sectors have been identified as focus sectors. After the inaugural session at BBCC, there will be an international session.

Bengal has been rapidly transforming itself into an economic powerhouse. As per state government data, the state is among the leading exporters in leather and iron & steel. MSMEs form the vital base of the industrial pyramid and Bengal has the country’s second highest number of MSMEs (about 90 lakh units) which accounts for 14 percent of India’s MSMEs.

Amongst the upcoming flagship projects in the state, Jangal Sundari Karmanagari Industrial Township is being set up over 4,000 acres in Purulia. Mining operations at Deocha-Pachami-Dewanganj- Harinsigha, the second largest coal block in the world, is expected to start soon.

The state claims to have ready-to-invest industrial infrastructure with over 200 industrial parks/ estates spread over an area of around 10,000 acres. A 200-acre IT and Electronics Park (Silicon Valley) is being set up at Rajarhat. Three industrial growth corridors are being developed at: Dankuni- Raghunathpur; Dankuni-Kalyani; Dankuni-Haldia to augment the pace of industrialization in Bengal. The state has two large container and bulk handling ports at Kolkata and

Haldia and a new deep-sea port is planned at Tajpur.