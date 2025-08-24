Kolkata gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi with themes of patriotism, tribal heritage

Kolkata: As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations gain popularity in Kolkata, some Puja committees are giving the festival deeper meaning by highlighting themes of national pride, sacrifice and cultural diversity, organisers said on Sunday.

In Baguiati area of north-eastern Kolkata, the Executive Palace Complex is dedicating its Ganesh Puja to the 26 people who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year and the valour of the Indian Army and border forces, its organisers said. “The pandal will feature a life-size model of a fighter aircraft beside the idol to symbolise India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack and the heroism of our Armed Forces,” said a spokesperson of the organising committee.

Titled ‘Veer Ganesha – Raksha ke Devta’, the pandal will be adorned with images of Operation Sindoor, the historic counter-terror mission that dismantled terror camps deep inside Pakistan and PoK, reinforcing the nation’s stand on security and sovereignty.

The idol will depict Goddess Parvati embracing Bal Ganesh, thus symbolising the perfect harmony between strength and compassion “as a reminder that the protector of the righteous also embodies love and unity,” Puja committee secretary Ankit Agarwal said.

In nearby Salt Lake’s PNB crossing, Yuvak Sangha’s Ganesh Puja is putting the entire focus on Santhali culture, customs, songs and the idol will be put in the marquee adorned by red earth disks projecting the soil of Bengal’s ‘Junglemahal’ area. “The idol will be a uniquely Bengali version of Ganesh—not the potbellied Ganapati of Mumbai—placed within a marquee decorated with red earth disks symbolising the ‘Junglemahal’ region,” said Anindya Chatterjee, one of the key organisers. The pandal will feature Santhali singers and dancers, performing to the beats of traditional instruments that date back centuries.

“We want to highlight one of Bengal’s most vibrant indigenous cultures and celebrate the beautiful mosaic of languages and traditions that coexist peacefully in the state,” he added. The Bhowanipore Ganesh Puja, initially created by Mumbai expatriates, has typical Maharashtrian styles and influences housing an over 13-feet idol. The festival, with more than 500 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, will be held on August 27.