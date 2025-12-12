Kolkata gears up for Dover Lane’s 74th edition

Kolkata: As winter settles over Kolkata, the city’s music lovers are gearing up for the Dover Lane Music Conference, which turns 74 this year. The festive mood began on Friday afternoon at the Bengal Club lawns, where 20-year-old Amaan Hussain, son of renowned sarangi maestro Sarwar Hussain, was introduced as the child prodigy of the year. To be held from January 22 to 25, 2026, at Nazrul Mancha, this four-night celebration will bring together legends and emerging artistes on one stage.

As Anubrata Chatterjee, the brilliant tabla player from the Farukhabad Gharana and son of maestro Pt Anindo Chatterjee, said, performing here is like “playing at the Eden Gardens or at the Lords for cricketers.” Celebrated kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni, granddaughter of Pt Birju Maharaj, echoed the same sentiment. Sitar maestro Pt Budhaditya Mukherjee fondly recalled that he has been a regular performer at the conference since he was only 23. Pt Anindo Chatterjee, who will perform a Parampara jugalbandi with his son on January 25, shared how even people from small towns in the USA enquire about this annual musical extravaganza.

Tabla master Pt Subhen Chatterjee wished for UNESCO recognition for this iconic event when it completes 75 years. Preparations for the milestone year are already underway, with the theme ‘Old is Gold’ and year-long celebrations promised by the committee. Sanjay Budhia, patron of the music conference, said the festival continues to draw both seasoned connoisseurs and enthusiastic youngsters. “We ensure that young talents are provided the best platform to showcase their musical performance to the world. Just like the great music maestros continue the legacy of this annual music event, so does the young musicians,” he said. Nearly 650 young artists have participated in the Dover Lane Music Academy’s talent hunt this year.

Techno India Group has joined as the academic sponsor for the 74th edition. Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), said: “Dover Lane Music Conference is an emotional connection for all the music lovers. The greatest Indian classical music artistes perform here.” He added that the association with the SNU School of Performing Arts will uplift students by giving them direct exposure to the stalwarts. “This association will enrich, engage and uplift our students. Also, our students can participate in the talent hunt organised by the Dover Lane Music Academy,” he said. Plans are also in motion to host annual Indian classical concerts on the SNU campus and organise workshops by legendary musicians.