Kolkata flyovers opened for ads, 20 pc reserved for govt

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to open advertising spaces on several key flyovers in Kolkata, allowing agencies to install hoardings and kiosks on prominent traffic corridors while reserving a portion of the space for official messaging.



State government sources confirmed that a tender issued by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), a statutory body under the state government, proposes advertising displays on the A.J.C. Bose Road flyover, the Beck Bagan ramp, the Lock Gate flyover, and the Kidderpore flyover and bridge.

A notable provision in the plan is that 20 per cent of the illuminated advertising space on these structures will be reserved for the state government. The selected agency will be required to display government messages or public awareness campaigns in this space free of charge for the entire duration of the contract.

An official said the initiative aims to utilise available spaces on flyover structures for advertising in an organised manner, while also creating opportunities for public awareness campaigns at high-visibility locations across the city. Under the plan, agencies will be allowed to erect illuminated hoardings, display boards and kiosks on selected parts of the flyovers and ramps after obtaining necessary permissions and complying with structural safety conditions laid down by HRBC engineers.

It was further learnt that the agencies will be responsible for fabricating, installing and maintaining the display structures at their own cost and will have to obtain clearances from municipal authorities, police and other statutory bodies where required. Municipal advertisement taxes and other statutory charges will also have to be paid directly to the concerned authorities.

To ensure the safety of the flyover structures, the tender prohibits welding or drilling on any steel components of the bridges. Designs of advertisement structures will have to demonstrate that the installations do not overstress the flyover structures or obstruct drainage systems.

The agency selected for the work will have to install the displays within 60 days of receiving approval, failing which the contract period will still begin after the stipulated time frame. The contract for advertisement rights on these flyovers will run for three years.