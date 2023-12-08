Kolkata filmmakers reflect on western influences at 29th KIFF

KOLKATA: It would be inaccurate to deny the influence of the West on Indian filmmakers and during a Cine Adda at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Bengali filmmakers delved into the extent of Western inspiration in the regional cinema industry.



Arindam Sil, the director of ‘Mitin Mashi,’ had a candid response. “Every time we want to make a film, we can’t help but use Hollywood films as reference points. Just imagine that Kodak made a new camera for Christopher Nolan to shoot ‘Oppenheimer,” he said.

Birsa Dasgupta asserted that the art of filmmaking has its roots in the West. Srijit Mukherji, enjoying the success of ‘Dawshom Awbotaar,’ highlighted the global influence of movements such as French New Wave, Italian Neo-Realism, and German Expressionism, and emphasised their impact beyond the local film industry to the entire world.

Mainak Bhaumik, director of ‘Maach, Mishti & More,’ raised in the West, mentioned how sensitive the Bengali and Indian communities are towards their traditions. He noted their tendency to be over-protective of their cultures. “When I decided to return to India and make films, I mixed my perception from the West with the East,” he said.