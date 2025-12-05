Kolkata enjoys a crisp start to winter as temperature dips

Kolkata: The city woke up to a refreshing winter chill on Friday, with the minimum temperature dipping to a crisp 15 °C, bringing a welcome change to the city’s air. Early morning readings hovered around 15.0 °C, offering residents a delightful taste of the season’s cool embrace.

The day was bright and pleasant, with the maximum temperature reaching a comfortable 26.8 °C. Relative humidity ranged between 43 per cent and 86 per cent, adding a brisk freshness to the city’s mornings. Meteorologists at the Alipore Meteorological Office predict that this pleasant cold spell is set to continue over the weekend, giving Kolkataites more opportunities to enjoy the early winter vibes.

The mild chill has also brought some seasonal cheer to daily life. Markets have seen a delightful rush of people shopping for woollens, warm bedding and heaters, while early-morning commuters and pedestrians are happily layering up to savor the crisp breeze. Office-goers are adjusting to the sudden onset of winter, adding a touch of cozy comfort to their routines.

Health experts, while advising vulnerable groups to take simple precautions, noted that the cool, dry air can be invigorating if enjoyed wisely. Citizens are encouraged to sip warm drinks, dress in layers and relish the rejuvenating touch of winter.

With temperatures slightly rising on Friday to 16 °C, Kolkata continues to enjoy a charming balance of cool mornings and sunny afternoons. The surrounding regions of south Bengal also added to the seasonal delight, with Sriniketan in Birbhum recording a brisk 10.8 °C, while Purulia and Bankura enjoyed 12.4 °C and 12.9 °C, respectively. As the city settles into this cheerful winter spell, Kolkataites have plenty of days ahead to enjoy the crisp air, cozy evenings and the subtle magic of the season.