Kolkata drenches in Christmas cheer; Mamata extends greetings

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Kolkata witnessed an overwhelming surge of festive crowds on Christmas Eve and on Christmas as the city soaked in lights, carols, and celebration, reaffirming its reputation for embracing the spirit of Christmas with unmatched fervour.

From Park Street to churches, parks, and public spaces, lakhs of Kolkatans stepped out to be part of the celebration, leading to packed roads, overflowing metro stations and record footfalls at major attractions.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the occasion by extending Christmas greetings through a social media post, wishing peace, harmony, and goodwill to all.

“O Lamp of Peace, come to every home, O Lord, come and fill our hearts’¦” Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas,” she said in the post in Bengali.

“On this occasion, I am sharing with you all a new song, written and composed by me, and beautifully sung by Sriradha Bandyopadhyay,” Banerjee said in the post, attaching a music video of the Bengali song.

The Chief Minister, on Christmas Eve, visited the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary. She later wrote on X: “Christmas brings with it a message of unity, peace, and compassion that rises above all divisions. As I do every year, I had the honour of attending the midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Burrabazar, Kolkata. In the presence of the Archbishop of Calcutta, I joined in prayer, seeking blessings for the health, happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all...”

Meanwhile, on Christmas, the crowd density peaked across popular destinations. According to official data, the Alipore Zoological Garden recorded a footfall of 44,654 visitors on Christmas Eve, as families queued up from early morning to enjoy the holiday. Eco Park in New Town surpassed expectations, drawing 50,700 visitors, with its illuminated pathways, musical fountains and festive décor emerging as a major crowd-puller.

Park Street, the epicentre of Christmas celebrations in the city, remained choked with people well into the night. Restaurants, bakeries and pubs reported brisk business, while the aroma of plum cakes and grilled delicacies filled the air. However, the festive rush also translated into intense pressure on public transport, especially the Kolkata Metro.

Metro services witnessed heavy overcrowding throughout the day, with passengers struggling for space, particularly on routes connecting central Kolkata. Anticipating an even larger rush on Christmas Day, Metro Railway, Kolkata, announced special station management measures at Park Street and Maidan Metro stations on December 25 (Thursday). Officials said these measures are aimed at ensuring safe and smooth passenger movement amid the expected surge of commuters and revellers.