Kolkata docs raise alarm on smoking and rising cancer rates in women

Kolkata: These days, not smoking might make you seem ‘uncool’ to some, but more teenage girls and women are picking up the habit, without realising the damage it’s doing to their health. On International Women’s Day, doctors in Kolkata sounded the alarm over the growing concern of increase in women smokers, sedentary lifestyle and obesity.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in the city, followed by cervical and ovarian. With smoking now a leading cause of lung cancer in women, oncologists are worried about the sharp rise in female smokers.

The 2024 India Tobacco Control report, released by the Union Health Ministry, revealed that while overall tobacco use has declined across the country, smoking among adolescent girls has more than doubled. “In Kolkata, breast and cervical cancers remain widespread, but colorectal and lung cancers are also becoming major concerns. Young girls are smoking much more than young boys. It has become a status symbol. There are many myths, too, like in showbiz, where actresses smoke to keep their cheeks hollow. Smoking affects both men and women and it’s not just about cancer. It also contributes to PCOD and infertility,” said Dr Basudeb Mukherjee, a renowned gynecologist and actor in the Bengali film industry.

Dr Barnini Ghosh, medical oncologist at Ruby General Hospital, mentioned that lung cancer cases are rising among Indian women. While more women are smoking, many are also exposed to secondhand smoke at home.

She added that air pollution, both outdoors in cities and indoors from traditional cooking fuels like wood, cow dung, and coal, also increases the risk of lung cancer. “Starting to smoke at a young age, particularly during teenage, before the first pregnancy, can significantly elevate breast cancer risk. This is because breast tissue is still developing and more vulnerable to carcinogens,” said Dr Ghosh.

Dr Debanti Banerjee, consultant medical oncologist at a reputed hospital in Kolkata, informed that delayed pregnancies, fewer childbirths, and reduced breastfeeding can increase the risk of breast cancer. She also pointed out that high-fat diets, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity are major factors contributing to the rising cancer cases among women. “Kolkata’s air quality has deteriorated due to vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants, potentially increasing cancer risks. Many women also avoid or delay routine cancer screenings, leading to late-stage detection and poor prognosis,” she said.

Oncologists also highlighted several serious but less-known cancers affecting Indian women, including ovarian, endometrial, stomach, colorectal, thyroid, vulvar, vaginal and gallbladder cancers. The Gangetic belt in India has one of the highest rates of gallbladder cancer in the world.