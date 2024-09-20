Kolkata CP Manoj Verma inspects police stations and RG Kar Hosp

KOLKATA: The newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, visited the Cossipore, Sinthi, and Tala police stations, as well as the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Thursday.



He also conducted a meeting with several senior Kolkata Police officers at the Sinthi Police Station as well.

According to sources, CP’s visit to the police stations is part of a programme in which Verma will visit several police stations across the city in the upcoming days. On Thursday, he started with the Cossipore, Sinthi and Tala police stations where he enquired about the infrastructures and other things. After visiting the police stations, Verma went to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the situation there from both his men and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

This apart, on Thursday, Verma conducted a meeting with the senior Kolkata Police officials and discussed how the puja arrangements would be handled amidst the present situation. He also scheduled a meeting for September 25 at the Dhana Dhanya auditorium in Alipore to discuss Durga Puja preparations. The meeting will include senior police officers and other key stakeholders, such as the Fire and Emergency Services department, KMC, and the Power department.