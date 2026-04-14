Kolkata Comic Con’s S2 wraps up with over 30,000 footfall

Kolkata: Kolkata, a city that thrives on art, literature, and storytelling, came alive as the second edition of Kolkata Comic Con was held at the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre during the weekend. Welcoming over 30,000 fans across two action-packed days, the event stood as a testament to how effortlessly global pop culture blends with Kolkata’s deeply rooted creative spirit.



During the two-day event, across the showfloor, fans met artists, cosplayers, and creators from India and around the world. Brazilian comic artist Roge Antonio drew long queues as he interacted with fans and signed posters. Cosplay once again emerged as one of the biggest highlights, with cosplayers transforming into beloved characters such as Fatalis beta armour,

Noelle Silva, Captain Jack Sparrow, Shara, Shara Ishvalda armor set in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Senjumaru Shutara from anime Bleach and many more. Arindam Paul, who cosplayed as Fatalis Beta Armor (Monster Hunter), won the Kolkata Qualifier for the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2026, taking home prizes worth up to Rs 50,000 and a chance to compete on the national stage.

Following the successful conclusion of Kolkata Comic Con, the final stop of the Comic Con India tour will take place on May 9–10 in Mumbai.