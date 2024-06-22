Kolkata comes together for International Yoga Day

KOLKATA: From a yoga session being held at the Indian Museum to Bollywood’s ultimate yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora sharing her fitness secrets, International Yoga Day on Friday in Kolkata was an eventful affair.



Several educational institutions, including schools and premier universities like Jadavpur University, IIT Kharagpur and Visva-Bharati, organised yoga sessions for their students on International Yoga Day. In Salt Lake, a school has made yoga an integral part of its curriculum for the past 15 years, starting from as early as the age of two. Apart from International Yoga Day, the students also get an opportunity to exhibit their growing proficiency and dedication to yoga on annual sports day.

On Friday, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose also joined a yoga session at Raj Bhavan along with school students and officials. Similar events took place at the Eastern Command of the Indian Army at Fort William and in various military stations across the region. On International Yoga Day, Kolkata experienced a touch of glamour when Malaika Arora, known for her fitness regimen, visited the city. Calling herself the ‘yoga girl,’ she said how yoga is a part of her regular fitness routine and makes her feel good and fresh. Several Bengali celebrities, like Mimi Chakraborty, Monami Ghosh and Rituparna Sengupta, also took to social media to inform about the transformative power of yoga.

Meanwhile, officials from the Eastern Railway and Metro Railway also engaged in yoga sessions. At Victoria Memorial Hall, members of the National Cadet Corps joined in morning yoga sessions on Friday. Morning walkers gathered at Rabindra Sarobar to participate in yoga too.