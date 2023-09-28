Kolkata civic body to convert two health institutions into dengue fever clinics

In a meeting held at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters on Wednesday, it was decided that two health institutions in the city will be converted into ‘dengue fever clinics’, besides taking tougher measures against violators of guidelines set to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Wednesday, held a meeting at the KMC headquarters with officials of departments engaged in curbing the spread of dengue in the city which includes the health and the solid waste management department.

It was decided that two health institutions, Islamia Hospital and Kidderpore Maternity Home would be converted into dengue fever clinics. The Kidderpore maternity has about 40 beds which will be augmented to 100. The Islamia Hospital which has 200 beds will be augmented to 300.

Further, it was learnt that KMC would also seek permission from the state health department to direct state government hospitals to inform them of the number of vacant beds available there. The civic body may soon introduce a dengue helpline number.

It was also decided that premises of residences where mosquito larvae will be found would be served notices and then be taken to municipal court if no measures are taken. The building department was directed that if mosquito larvae are recovered from under-construction sites, then a notice under Section 496A will have to be served to the builder. If that doesn’t work then a stop work notice will be served. If this too doesn’t work then the building department will lodge an FIR with the police against the developer.