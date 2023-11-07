Kolkata civic body pushes to boost amusement tax collection

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is laying special emphasis on bringing all establishments that are supposed to come under the aegis of amusement tax within its domain in a bid to boost its exchequer.



The Amusement department issues permission under Section 422 read with Section 543 (2) of the KMC Act 1980 to amusement-related activities that include theatres, cinema halls, circuses, fairs, fetes, exhibitions, dancing halls, carnivals, cyber cafes, cable TV operators, restaurants with amusement facilities, clubs and similar public resorts.

In the recent past, many such establishments have mushroomed in the city with the owners keeping the civic body in the dark.

“We have mobilised our inspection team and they are paying visits to different places in the city in an attempt to bring more establishments under

the tax net.

In this financial year, 150 new ones that are supposed to pay amusement tax to KMC have been identified,” a senior official of the Amusement department of KMC said.

The three-member inspection team is led by an inspector accompanied by a sub-inspector and a bailiff.

KMC collected Rs 5.73 crore in amusement tax in the 2022-23 financial year.

Till the first week of October this fiscal, KMC has collected Rs 2.77 crore through amusement tax.

This figure is slightly less in comparison to the corresponding period last year when KMC earned a revenue of about Rs 3.35 crore.

The maximum bookings of such establishments happen during winter and with more and more being brought under tax net, the Amusement department is hopeful of meeting its target of earning Rs 6 crore revenue in this sphere in the ongoing fiscal.

An Amusement fee is a license fee that must be paid before commencing business operations.

“We strongly encourage citizens to inform us in case they notice people who do not pay amusement fees. Your name and particulars will be kept confidential. You may inform the Senior Amusement officer at 22861000, Ext 2608 or send a letter or e-mail directly to

the Municipal Commissioner of Kolkata (e-mail — mc@kmcgov.in).