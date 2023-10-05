Kolkata civic body gifted land for construction of a widened road

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been gifted a land at Izatullah Lane for the construction of a widened road at Ward 89.



According to KMC, there is a proposed alignment of a 30m wide road along Tollygunge Circular Road connecting DPS Road towards the bridge over Tolly Nullah. This alignment line is affecting the adjacent premises on both sides at a distance of 15m from the centre line of the existing road, if this road and the proposed wide road and existing roads coincide with each other.

As the alignment was proposed but not sanctioned, the owners of the adjacent premises were told they do not need to leave the portion of the affected premises but submit an undertaking mentioning that in future if the land is required for widening they will leave it.

Now, a SOR application has been received by KMC in favour of premises no. 10 Izatullah Lane and on inspection at site it is found that the premises is not only affected by the proposed alignment but also there is a recorded passage 10m wide within the premises parallel to Tollygunge Circular Road and hence the owner has to leave the passage.

As the remaining portion of that premises in between Tollygunge Circular Road and the recorded

passage is not a buildable plot the power of attorney holder, on behalf of the owner, has decided to gift the instant remaining portion of his land in favour of KMC.

According to KMC the 10.5m wide road along Tollygunge Circular Road will not only create a portion of widened road but also will facilitate a parallel approach road to construct a new bridge over the Tolly Nullah in future. The proposal is due for consideration of the civic body.