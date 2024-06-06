Kolkata Chapter of IGBC celebrates Environment Day

Kolkata: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Kolkata Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) unveiled its transformative vision aimed at driving the city towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future. Under the visionary leadership of the chapter chair, Sushil Mohta, these initiatives reflect Kolkata’s unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.



This year’s theme, focusing on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience, underscores the critical role that green buildings play in protecting natural habitats, promoting vegetation and enhancing

water efficiency. The Indian Green Building believes that green buildings are more than just structures; they are integral to our ecosystem, supporting land restoration and water conservation. The Green India 2050 campaign aims to align building practices with environmental sustainability to address the urgent challenges of desertification and drought.

This initiative seeks to expand the country’s green cover by 50 per cent, implement advanced water efficiency measures to combat drought and integrate natural habitat conservation into urban development plans.