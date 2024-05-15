Kolkata celebrates Mrinal Sen on his 101th anniversary

KOLKATA: Mrinal Sen was a pioneer of low-budget cinema, adeptly portraying the nuances of middle-class existence within India’s socio-economic and political milieu. From the turbulent 70s political scene to the indomitable spirit of the common man, Sen’s films such as ‘Calcutta 71’, ‘Kharij’, ‘Ek Din Pratidin’, and ‘Interview’ served as quintessential markers of the Indian new wave movement.



His deep love for Kolkata is reflected through his work, capturing the essence of middle-class life and struggles. So, it came as no surprise when the city itself came together to celebrate and honour Sen on his 101st birthday.

Like every year, Eisenstein Cine Club in association with Indian People’s Cultural Association, Kolkata, paid tribute to the master at Gorky Sadan on Tuesday. An exhibition on the austere filmmaker’s life and works was also organised in celebration of his legacy.

Meanwhile, SRFTI also held a special screening of Anjan Dutt’s tribute film to his mentor, ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary director. Dutt told Millennium Post how he fell in love with the city and cinema, courtesy Sen. “He was the one who heard me, understood my confused state of mind, when I wanted to leave for Germany. But during the making of ‘Chaalchitra’ in 1981, I fell in love with the craft and the city. I miss Mrinal da so much,” Dutt said.

With 27 films, including 18 shorts and documentaries, Sen put Indian cinema on the global map.

A favourite on the festival circuit, he has won 12 international awards and 18 national awards. At Nandan, the primary venue for his film releases, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji unveiled the teaser of his biopic about Mrinal Sen, titled ‘Padatik’. The event featured lead actor Chanchal Chowdhury, along with Monami Ghosh, Mamata Shankar, Firdausul Hasan, and film scholars such as Prof. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, Shiladitya Sen, and Dr. Adhrishya Kumar.

Rammohun Library and Free Reading Room along with Cine Central Kolkata also paid tribute to the master filmmaker on Tuesday.