Kolkata celebrates films of iconic thespian Sobha Sen

Kolkata: At a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently paid her tribute to iconic actress Binodini Dasi (Noti Binodini), Kolkata is also celebrating the iconic thespian Sobha Sen who played the role of Margaret Elizabeth Noble, better known as Sister Nibedita, in the film ‘Bhagini Nibedita’.

Four films of Sen are being screened at Kalighat’s Tapan Theatre. The event has been organised by Forum for Film Studies and Allied Arts in collaboration with Peoples Little Theatre, founded by another renowned late thespian and actor, Utpal Dutta. Dutta was also married to Sen.

The three films of Sen that are being exhibited are ‘Bhagini Nibedita’, ‘Ma’ and ‘Padma Nadir Majhi’. The event that began on Wednesday will continue till Friday. The films are being screened at 6 pm.

Sobha Sen was mostly renowned for acting in several plays such as Barricade, Tiner Taloyar and Titumir. She often collaborated with her husband Utpal Dutt and co-starred in films such as 1961’s Bengali drama Megh, also directed by Dutt, Mrinal Sen’s 1972 movie Ek Adhuri Kahani and 1983’s Pasand Apni Apni.

She had played the female lead in 1944’s play ‘Nabanna’ by play wright Bijon Bhattacharya as part of Gananatya Sangstha.

Born in 1923, she began her acting career with the Indian People`s Theatre Association (IPTA). Her performance in Bijon Bhattacharya’s ‘Nabanna’ brought her into prominence. She also played memorable roles in films like Paribartan in 1949, Chhinnamul in 1950, Babla in 1951 and Nagarik in 1952. Sen passed away in 2017 at her Kolkata residence but her renowned artistes and her acquaintances recall her as a theatre personality who inspired many generations in the world of Bengali theatre. She is also fondly remembered by her colleagues for her skills to spot new talents whom she nurtured closely and subsequently launched them.