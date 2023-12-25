Kolkata celebrates Christmas with pomp and gaiety

Kolkata: Christmas was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the city on Monday, with lakhs of people visiting their favourite destinations.



Eco Park has always been one of the central attractions for the city dwellers. Special arrangements were made at Eco Park for Christmas so that the visitors can enjoy nature. Around 57,600 people visited Eco Park on the day of Christmas. There were additional counters and toilet banks. The entire area was under CCTV surveillance. Situated in Kolkata’s neighbourhood, Eco Park has come up as the biggest tourist attraction for several reasons. The first is ample space to park vehicles and arrangements to enjoy sunshine and nature without hassle due to the foolproof arrangement of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), police and state transport department.

There were long queues near the Seven Wonders on Monday morning. The area has already emerged as a star attraction where people can see miniature replicas of the seven wonders of the world. The Mother’s Wax Museum witnessed a heavy turnout as well.

People were seen spending quality time with their family members at Alipore Zoological Garden, Victoria Memorial Hall, India Museum and Nicco Park. City dwellers, in large numbers, were found basking in the sun at the Alipore Zoo with the children playing different games.

Alipore Zoological Garden recorded a footfall of 63,820 on Christmas Day. Additional arrangements like security and ticketing booths were made by the authorities to smooth the process and ensure safety. Around 200 police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended mass prayers at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary on the occasion of Christmas Eve. “I had the honor of attending midnight prayers at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary. Seeking the Archbishop’s blessings was deeply enriching, and I offered prayers for everyone’s prosperity and well-being. The Christmas spirit illuminated Bengal’s lanes, filling our hearts with hope and joy. As the season ends, let’s embrace its optimism and welcome a New Year filled with brightness and promise. Wishing you all a wonderful year ahead!” Mamata Banerjee in a post on X (formerly twitter) said.

Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee also greeted people on the occasion of Christmas. “Wishing you all a joyous Christmas filled with warmth, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness. May this festive season bring you happiness, and wonderful moments with your loved ones. Merry Christmas!” Abhishek posted on X.