Kolkata: Businessman saved from getting cheated by cyber criminals

Kolkata: A city-based businessman was saved from getting cheated by cybercriminals due to prompt action by the police on Thursday.



According to sources, the businessman identified as Mihir Mehta of Ballygunge received a call from an unknown person on Thursday around 4 pm.

The caller claimed himself as an officer of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

He was also shown a letter from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) online. The person over the phone told Mehta that a parcel was booked in his name through a courier service regarding which he needs to be interrogated. Mehta was directed to go to a hotel with all documents related to his bank account and switch off his phone.

Mehta while leaving his home, told his wife that the Crime Branch officer would talk to him. When he did not return till late at night, Mehta’s wife informed the police. Immediately police started tracking Mehta through the mobile phone’s tower location but found it switched off. However, using the information about Mehta’s last location before his mobile was switched off, cops tracked him at a hotel in Ballygunge.

When police reached the hotel room, found Mehta was in the middle of a video call with a man.

Till then, Mehta’s bank account and other details were already compromised. However, the police immediately took action and saved him from getting cheated online.