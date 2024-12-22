Kolkata brims with festive spirit as crowds flock to hotspots

Kolkata: As the city prepares for the winter festivities, crowds descended upon Kolkata’s hotspots on the final pre-Christmas Sunday. From Alipore Zoo to Eco Park, from the Victoria Memorial to Nicco Park, all were teeming with revelers marking the start of the festive season.

Alipore Zoo, one of the city’s most popular destinations, saw a remarkable surge in visitors. A staggering 68,000 people made their way to the zoo on Sunday, a sharp increase from around 16,000 who visited the day before. Among the visitors, more than 9,000 had used the booking ticket feature on the Yatri Sathi app. To cater to the winter season crowd, the zoo authorities have decided to keep it open every day, including Thursdays, from 15 December until 31 January next year.

Similarly, Newtown’s Eco Park was a magnet for visitors, with 34,536 people enjoying its expansive grounds and tranquil atmosphere throughout the day. At the historic Victoria Memorial, crowds were out in full force, with 27,398 visitors on Sunday, the highest recorded in recent times. Samarendra Kumar, the secretary and curator of the Memorial, shared: “We’ve been seeing a steady increase in footfall, with over 14,000 visitors daily on average. Last Sunday, we had 19,000, but today’s numbers have surpassed even our expectations. With Christmas approaching, we expect this to rise further.”

Other city attractions, including Science City and Nicco Park, also contributed to the festive atmosphere. Science City welcomed around 16,200 visitors, while Nicco Park entertained over 5,000 families and thrill-seekers.

Not only the hotspots, but the city’s malls, multiplexes and market areas like New Market and Esplanade also saw larger crowds as people flocked for Christmas shopping. As the day progresses, the crowd is expected to swell even further, especially between Christmas and New Year.