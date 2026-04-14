Kolkata braces for warm, humid ‘Poila Baisakh’

Kolkata: The city of joy is set to welcome Poila Baisakh under typically summer-like conditions, with the weather department forecasting a hot and humid day across the city and adjoining districts. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 34–35°C, accompanied by high moisture levels, making conditions uncomfortable, especially during peak afternoon hours.



According to officials, the New Year will begin on a warm note, with a hazy sky and strong sunlight dominating most parts of south Bengal. While the overall forecast remains largely dry, there is a slight possibility of isolated light thundershowers in some pockets later in the day. However, these are unlikely to bring any significant relief from the prevailing heat.

The Met Office has indicated that this pattern is part of a broader spell of stable weather conditions, with no major systems currently active over the region. As a result, the hot and humid conditions are likely to persist over the next few days.

Authorities have advised people to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, particularly during the afternoon, as the city ushers in another year under a blazing April sky. Despite the weather, festive spirits remain high across the city. Markets, eateries, and traditional businesses are gearing up for the occasion, with residents stepping out to celebrate the Bengali New Year with customary rituals, shopping and social gatherings.

Traders across the city are witnessing a steady rise in demand for traditional Haalkhata ledgers and panjikas ahead of the Bengali New Year. According to shopkeepers, the ritual of opening new account books and consulting almanacs continues to draw buyers, even in the digital age.

The festive momentum has also boosted garment sales in key markets such as New Market, Gariahat and Hatibagan, where shoppers are thronging stores for New Year purchases.