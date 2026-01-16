Kolkata braces for ‘SDSL Half Marathon’ amid major traffic diversions

Kolkata: Many roads in the heart of the city will be closed for vehicular movement from the wee hours of January 18 (Sunday), owing to the Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) Half Marathon organised by the Kolkata Police (KP) to spread awareness among people about road safety.

As per the arrangements made by the traffic wing of the city police, Red Road has been closed for vehicular traffic from 10 pm on Saturday. As many as 12 roads, including Khidderpore Road, Casuarina Avenue, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Hospital Road, RR Avenue, AJC Flyover (Both flank), Maa Flyover (Both flank), Esplanade Ramp from bifurcation point, Ghora Pass, Shakespeare Sarani and Circus Avenue will be fully closed for vehicular movement while three roads, Mayo Road, JL Nehru Road and Outram Road will be shut as and when required basis, between 4 am and 12 pm or till dispersal of crowd after the marathon is complete.

South-bound traffic on Red Road will be diverted via Kingsway and Strand Road, while east-bound vehicles from Maa Flyover at Park Circus Seven Point will be routed through Surawardy Avenue, Darga Road, Park Circus No. 4 Bridge and the Park Circus Connector to reach EM Bypass.

East-bound traffic on AJC Bose Road may be diverted via DL Khan Road and adjoining routes, while north-bound vehicles on Belvedere Road will be redirected west along AJC Bose Road.

South-bound traffic on Old Court House Street will turn east at Esplanade Row East. EM Bypass vehicles usually using Maa Flyover will be diverted via Parama Island and Park Circus Connector. Park Street will allow both-way traffic till 8 am or until the marathon ends, with further diversions imposed as needed.