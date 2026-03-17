Kolkata-bound traffic resumes on Biswa Bangla Sarani

Kolkata: Kolkata-bound traffic has resumed on Biswa Bangla Sarani between Mahisbathan and Technopolis after more than two years of diversion caused by Metro construction, following a trial conducted by Bidhannagar Traffic Police from March 11 to assess traffic flow.



Vehicles travelling from New Town towards Salt Lake and Kolkata can now move straight along Biswa Bangla Sarani after descending from the Box Bridge instead of taking the diversion through the service road in front of Technopolis.

Traffic restrictions had been in place since August 2023 for the construction of the Nabadiganta Metro station on the New Garia–Airport corridor (Orange Line). Vehicles heading towards Kolkata or Salt Lake had to turn left after descending from the Box Bridge and then negotiate a sharp right turn into the service road, slowing traffic during peak hours.

“During peak hours, the queue often stretched up to the Nazrul Tirtha area. The sharp right turn towards the EM Bypass or Salt Lake slowed movement and made it difficult to clear traffic,” a Bidhannagar Traffic Police officer said.

Airport-bound traffic had been allowed to move straight through the Technopolis stretch from October last year, after which an 11 metre by 130 metre section on the western side of the station was barricaded for construction of the commercial zone, while Salt Lake-bound vehicles continued to use the service road diversion.

With that stretch cleared after nearly five months, traffic in both directions can now move along the main corridor without diversion, easing congestion in the area.

“The road will remain open for Kolkata-bound vehicles if a major traffic block is not required for Metro work,” the officer said.