Kolkata Book Fair draws 32L visitors, sales touch Rs 27 cr

KOLKATA: As many as 32 lakh people visited the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair 2026, with book sales touching Rs 27 crore, said Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, President, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, on Tuesday. The two-week-long fair, inaugurated on January 22 by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, concluded on Tuesday at Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake.



This year’s edition benefited from an extended festive calendar, with four consecutive holidays from Netaji Jayanti to Republic Day, along with weekends. For the first time, the book fair was also directly connected by transport from Howrah and Sealdah to Karunamoyee, the venue of the fair. Calling the footfall historic, Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary, Guild, said: “We have witnessed a 15 per cent increase in both footfall and book sales compared to last year.” In 2025, the fair had recorded 27 lakh visitors and book sales worth Rs 25 crore.

The closing ceremony was graced by state ministers Sujit Bose and Snehasis Chakraborty, along with Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty. For Dey and Chatterjee, the closing day always carries the emotional weight of Bijaya Dashami during Durga Puja. Both, however, sounded optimistic about the 50th edition next year.

Chatterjee recalled that when the fair began in 1976, only 32 publishers participated. By 2026, the number had grown to 1,100 publishers, including little magazines.

The 2026 edition also stood out for its international presence, with Ukraine participating for the first time and China returning after a gap of 15 years. Guild members said preparations were already underway to make the golden jubilee edition a grand celebration.

Ahead of the milestone year, the CM has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the establishment of ‘Boi Tirtha’ near the book fair ground. While the exact dates for the next edition are yet to be finalised, the fair is likely to be held during the same period in 2027. Guild members said they would request the CM to inaugurate the 50th Kolkata Book Fair on January 21, 2027.