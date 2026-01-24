Kolkata book fair 2026: Sobhandeb unveils book, dedicates it to Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay released his latest Bengali book, ‘Prabandho Sankolon’ at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair on Friday in Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake.



The minister dedicated the book to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Launching the book at the Sister Nivedita University (SNU) stall at the book fair, he said many articles in the book are written about the CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. “During our many political movements and protests, I had written several articles, which were published in Jago Bangla. 50 of the selected write ups have been compiled for this book,” said the minister, who performed Saraswati Puja at the headquarters of Trinamool Congress party in Kolkata on Friday.

He also said how the book will act as an inspiration for the new TMC political workers and those planning to enter politics. Popular author Pracheta Gupta and Tridib Chatterjee, president, Publishers & Booksellers Guild were also present at the book launch.