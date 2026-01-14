Kolkata Book Fair 2026: Security beefed up

KOLKATA: For the first time ever, the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair is set to get a major Metro boost. With Metro connectivity from Howrah to Karunamoyee and Central Park via Esplanade, reaching Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake is now easier than ever. The Publishers & Booksellers Guild is expecting a bigger crowd at the 49th edition of the fair, which begins on January 22.

On Tuesday, Guild president Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey and Honorary General Secretary Tridib Chatterjee visited the fairground along with Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar to review preparations and security arrangements. Given the likelihood of a higher footfall this year, the police commissioner assured that adequate force would be deployed, with overall security at the venue being strengthened for book lovers.

“The Bidhannagar Police, fire brigade and the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation have always been extremely cooperative.

Whenever we’ve approached the police, we’ve received full support,” Chatterjee said. Dey said security arrangements would be stepped up further this year, with more CCTV cameras across the fairground. Policemen in plain clothes will also be keeping a close watch, along with private security guards.