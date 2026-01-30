Kolkata Book Fair 2025 sees rising use of trendy jute bags

KOLKATA: Kamalika Panda, a third-year commerce student, had just picked up an Orhan Pamuk from the English book pavilion when something else caught her eye, a jute tote with the quirky inscription ‘Mr Bean in Kolkata’.

She bought it on the spot and paired it with her cotton ensemble, proudly flaunting the look. “This not only ups the style quotient but also offers better space utilisation than plastic bags,” she said.

Sustainability has emerged as a key focus for the Publishers and Booksellers Guild at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair. Continuing its annual initiative, the National Jute Board has set up nearly 15 stalls across the Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake to discourage the use of plastic. While some visitors still carry plastic bags from home, stalls across the fair have ensured zero plastic usage. Publishers, too, are opting for eco-friendly alternatives such as jute, cotton and canvas bags, durable, reusable options that align with the fair’s green push.

At the National Jute Board stall near the Mahasweta Devi Hall, sales have crossed 300 pieces a day. “Book lovers are buying tote bags, shopping bags and even laptop bags made of jute. We’ve made sustainability fashionable,” said a shopkeeper. Prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 700.

From purses, sling bags, tote bags, trolley bags and laptop bags featuring cultural icons like Tintin, Satyajit Ray and Rabindranath Tagore, the range is diverse. Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, President, Guild, reiterated the fair’s eco-friendly commitment. “Imagine gifting a book in a beautiful jute bag with a painting of Kolkata instead of plastic. It heightens the reader’s interest too,” he said.

Also, on Friday, the fair recorded nearly 2.25 lakh visitors and with the weekend approaching, the numbers are only expected to rise.