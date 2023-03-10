Kolkata-based PSU inks MoU with KEL for developing lightweight bailey bridge

The Kolkata-based PSU, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering (KEL), a state-owned enterprise of Kerala, for the joint research and development of a lightweight bailey bridge with a carbon fibre composite deck.

In an issued statement GRSE shared that the MoU was signed by Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), chairman and managing director, GRSE, and Col Shaji M Varghese (Retd.), managing director, KEL, in the presence of P Rajeev, Minister of Law, Industries and Coir, Government of Kerala, on March 3, 2023. Under the MoU, KEL will also design and develop dry-type transformers and alternators as per navy specifications.

In August 2022, GRSE became the only organisation in India qualified for the 'Green Channel Certification' for the supply of Bailey-type bridges of various spans and configurations to the Indian Arm