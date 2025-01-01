Kolkata and Bidhannagar police use sarcasm to warn law breakers

Kolkata: In a unique manner, Kolkata Police has posted an awareness message on Facebook which contains a warning for the traffic rules violators which looks like an invitation card for a party on a New Year’s Eve.

On Monday night, Kolkata Police on its Facebook page posted the picture. Through the invitation style the city police cautioned the citizens, especially the habitual offenders to refrain from breaking the law and celebrate New Year’s eve without trouble. In the post, it was mentioned that throughout the night on Tuesday, traffic cops will present a special performance for the traffic rules violators all over the city.

At the end of the message in the invitation it has been mentioned ‘Try not

to be our guests.’ Bidhannagar City Police also followed suit by posting a similar message with warning for the law breakers. The title of the event was mentioned as ‘DJ Lock Up Night’.

At the end of the invitation card it was mentioned, ‘if you need a DJ, don’t let it be us’. They also posted a hashtag which read, “#noregretnewyear”. Kolkata Police has deployed about 4,500 police personnel across the city, including 2500 police personnel deployed in Park Street and its adjacent areas. Special anti-crime teams and women patrolling teams are also deployed. Also throughout the night, naka checking would be conducted.

Bidhannagar City Police also made elaborate arrangements for the security of the citizens.