Kolkata airport resumes flight ops

Kolkata: Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata, resumed at 8 am on Friday following the completion of the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’ in Odisha.

An official of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Eastern Region, confirmed that the first flight, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata-Imphal, departed from Kolkata at 8.40 am. The first flight to land at Kolkata airport was of Vistara. It landed at around 8.45 am from Delhi, the AAI spokesperson said.

Kolkata Airport, wrote the following on its X handle: “Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 08:00 hrs, after it was closed for flight operation yesterday in view of the cyclone Dana.”

The authorities of the NSCBI airport suspended flight operations from Thursday evening as a precautionary measure against

Cyclone ‘Dana’.

The airport was supposed to shut down operations at 6 pm on Thursday and resume operations from 9 am on Friday. Due to favourable weather conditions on Friday morning, flight operations resumed from 8 am, sources at the

airport said.

“On Thursday, IndiGo’s Amritsar-Kolkata flight was the last one to arrive here and it landed at 6.11 pm.

The last flight departed to Guwahati at 7 pm,” Kolkata airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told the media. There were no reports of inundation in the operational area so services resumed, the AAI spokesperson said. There were no reports of any damage due to the cyclone so far, he added.