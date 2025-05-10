Kolkata airport, Port beef up security; Jalpaiguri tighten vigilance along ‘Chicken Neck’

Kolkata: Amid India-Pakistan tensions after Operation Sindoor, Kolkata’s NSCBI Airport has ramped up security, increasing CISF personnel, enhancing baggage checks and deploying plainclothes officers. Emergency drills were held, flights were rerouted and passengers were advised to arrive early. Authorities remain on high alert due to the airport’s strategic border proximity.

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, has also raised its security to level two, cancelled staff leave and enhanced cybersecurity.

Strict access control, emergency readiness, and regular drills are underway to ensure operational continuity and safeguard vital port infrastructure.

Moreover, a high-level coordination meeting in Jalpaiguri reviewed security and disaster preparedness near the border and the strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor. Chaired by the DM and SP, it involved the Army, BSF, NDRF and civil departments, emphasising surveillance, inter-agency coordination and readiness for emergencies along unfenced border areas.