Kolkata airport: New app rolled out to avail the Digi Yatra service

Kolkata: The authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, on Monday, informed that due to certain glitches, a new application for Digi Yatra has been introduced for the passengers travelling via the airport.



An airport official said that from March 31 onwards, passengers travelling from NSCBI Airport, Kolkata started using Digi Yatra. However, following a few issues in the older version of the Digi Yatra App, the latest version with enhanced features has been rolled out. Passengers can now download and install the latest version of the Digi Yatra App.

It has been highlighted that after upgrading to the latest version, passengers should share their travel details into the app by scanning/uploading their boarding pass before coming to the airport so as to experience the hassle-free, seamless and quick movement experience at the airport.

Digi Yatra policy is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology.

Its main objective is to enhance the passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of tickets and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better movement of passengers through existing infrastructure using a digital framework. E-Gates for Digi Yatra have been installed at departure entry gates 2B and 3A, inside the terminal at security hold Area number 1,2 and 3, along with boarding gates number 18,19,20, 21, 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, an airport official shared that the airport may go ahead with its expansion plan that was halted due to Covid.

But, it was pointed out that the expansion will be done based on the number of increased passengers. Infrastructure will be set up to handle two million more passengers every year. This will also include augmenting the capacity of the runway and construction of taxiways.