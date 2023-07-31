Kolkata airport lines up several events

As part of “Aviation Security Culture Week”, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, will be conducting various activities to educate, engage and create awareness about aviation security measures among airport staff, airlines, security agencies and the general public.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will observe “Aviation Security Culture Week” from July 31 through various programmes, including awareness sessions, quiz contests, reward and recognition and walkathon, etc. at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata.

BCAS is learnt to have formulated a comprehensive programme, which includes workshops, training sessions and interactive sessions with security experts and industry professionals. These sessions will cover a range of topics, including security protocols, threat awareness and crisis management. Participants will be educated on the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures and maintaining a high level of alertness at all times.

“The main objective of the security culture week is to inculcate security consciousness amongst members of the aviation community set up as well as passengers. This will make flying safer. All the stakeholders like the Airports Authority of India, Airlines, CISF and passengers will be participating in the security culture week on the theme ‘See it, Say it, Secure it’,” said an official.

The ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ commenced on Monday with an inauguration pledge by C Pattabhi, airport director, NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, U K Bandyopadhyay, regional director, BCAS and L K Haopik, CASO, CISF at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata in the presence of senior officials of AAI, BCAS, CISF and all airlines.