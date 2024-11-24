Kolkata airport implements low visibility measures to tackle fog

Kolkata: The authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata are implementing low visibility procedures (LVP) in coordination with ATC and pilots to manage flights safely and minimise disruptions during fog.

Airlines are also taking measures including deploying pilots qualified to fly in low visibility while crew members are being lodged at near airports to reduce delays caused by transportation challenges. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked airlines to communicate with passengers about delays and cancellations in a clear manner. The Kolkata airport authorities are carrying out inspection and repair of the ground lighting system and navigation aids. Non-essential work is being barred on the airfield while also restricting non-essential vehicle movements on runways and taxiways.

It was reportedly learnt that between December and January last winter, flights in Kolkata airport were hit multiple times due to poor visibility. Airport officials said that they are implementing low visibility procedures (LVP) in coordination with ATC and pilots to manage flights safely and minimise disruptions.

The Kolkata airport has a category III B (CAT III B) instrument landing system (ILS) that allows pilots to land or take off in a 50 m visibility range. The ILS also has an approach lighting system (ALS) that assists the pilot in transitioning from instrument to visual flight, and to align the aircraft visually with the runway centerline. ALS helps the pilot to continue descending, for landing, towards the runway even when the runway lights are invisible due to fog or heavy rainfall.

The airport source said that CAT III B ILS helps a pilot to operate in a visibility range of 175-50 metres but not below 50. The ALS guides the aircraft from the runway upto the parking bay. The system also follows a procedure called ‘low visibility procedure ‘which ensures a safe grounding by limiting vehicle movement and clearance before landing and take-off of the aircraft.