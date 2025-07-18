Kolkata airport gets new DigiYatra facility

Kolkata: A new DigiYatra facility aimed at improving the travel experience for domestic transfer passengers was inaugurated on Thursday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata.

The inauguration was conducted by passengers in the presence of PR Beuria, Airport Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with senior AAI officials and key stakeholders. The newly-operational facility is located near Arrival Baggage Belt No. 1 and is designed specifically for domestic-to-domestic transfer passengers. It seeks to reduce processing time and enhance the efficiency of passenger movement within the terminal.

The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s broader push toward digital transformation in the

aviation sector. An issued statement read that with the introduction of this facility, NSCBI Airport has added another layer of automation to its passenger handling process, targeting a smoother and more efficient transfer experience. The project is part of a phased implementation of DigiYatra services across Indian airports.

The event drew participation from both airport officials and travellers, marking the operational launch. According to officials, the platform is expected to significantly reduce queuing and manual checks for domestic transfer passengers.