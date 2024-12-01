Kolkata airport gears up to handle low visibility

Kolkata: As winter sets in, the Kolkata airport authorities are busy preparing to tackle the issue of low visibility.

Like many other places, Kolkata’s visibility drops due to heavy fog during the winter months, causing an impact on flight operations.

The entire schedule of airlines goes haywire from the very moment the morning flights are delayed due to fog, triggering a cascading effect.

To ensure safety, authorities here are gearing up to implement Low Visibility Procedures (LVP). The ATC declares LVP when visibility falls below 800 meters, and then “Follow-Me” vehicles guide aircraft to their stands when visibility is extremely poor, a top Airports Authority of India (AAI) official in Kolkata said. The LVP is also activated when the cloud ceiling is below 200 feet.

The procedure involves coordination among the airport operator, air traffic control (ATC), and pilots to manage flights safely and minimise disruptions, the director of NSCBI airport said. “These ensure that aircraft are able to land, taxi, and take off safely, using advanced navigation systems and ground lighting,” he said.

According to the official, the AAI will ensure all necessary systems, like Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and ground lights, are working. It will coordinate with various stakeholders, including airlines, to prepare the airport for low-visibility operations. According to standard procedure, non-essential vehicle movement on runways and taxiways will maintain safety.

“The (NSCBI) is equipped with CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS). With the help of this, an aircraft can land with Runway Visual Range (RVR) of up to 50 meters,” the airport director explained. He said: “In case of delayed flights, special arrangements will be made in the airport. All food outlets will be ready with sufficient stock so as to serve stranded passengers.”

A sufficient number of passenger chairs will also be provided for their comfort, he

added.