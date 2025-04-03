‘Kolkata airport expansion work likely to meet Dec 2025 deadline’

Kolkata: Working towards the goal of increasing terminal two (T2’s) annual passenger capacity from 26 million to 28 million by December 2025, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport is planning to add over 71,000 square feet (approximately 6,596 square meters) of floor space to the departure and arrival levels.

This upgrade is part of a larger Rs 5,000 crore master plan announced in July 2024 which involves constructing a new U-shaped integrated terminal to replace the old domestic Terminal 1 (T1) and air traffic services (ATS) building. It aims to add 11 million passengers annually, pushing the airport’s total capacity to around 39 million by 2030-31.

Airport sources said the additional space will expand the security hold area (SHA), addressing chronic congestion noted in passenger feedback. It includes four new bus boarding gates in the domestic wing, reducing reliance on remote bays and easing peak-hour bottlenecks.

In arrival, the space previously occupied by artificial water bodies and underutilized zones is being repurposed to streamline baggage claim and passenger exit processes, enhancing flow from the terminal’s 18 aerobridges and 57 parking bays. The expansion employs prefabricated structures to minimise disruption to T2’s operations, which currently handle about 400 daily flights. This approach will leverage the terminal’s existing 233,000-square-meter footprint. It was learnt that as of April 2, construction is on track and is likely to succeed in meeting the December 2025 deadline. The additional space will add roughly two million passengers to T2’s annual capacity.

Airport sources said the addition of over 71,000 square feet to T2’s departure and arrival levels, as part of the ongoing Rs 130 crore expansion, is a pivotal step in Kolkata Airport’s modernization.

By December 2025, this will lift T2’s capacity to 28 million passengers, alleviating immediate pressure while paving the way for the larger terminal project starting August 2025.