Kolkata airport authorities begin preps

Kolkata: The authorities of the Kolkata airport have started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of a possible cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of Bengal and Odisha on

October 25, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A meeting with various stakeholders was held in the evening to discuss issues related to the developing weather system, Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, told a news agency.

The standard operating procedures such as inspection of the airport infrastructure and the drainage system, checking and servicing of all installations are being carried out, he said.

“We are expecting heavy rainfall, which may cause inundation in and around the airport premises. We are working closely with the state government to handle the situation,” Beuria said.

Asked about the possible impact on flight operations, he said it will depend on the situation after the cyclone makes landfall.

“Tomorrow at 12.30 pm, another review meeting will be conducted. The closure of the airport will depend upon the crosswind speed, if it exceeds 70 kmph,” the official said.

The Met department has forecast a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph on October 25 morning.

“For the moment, the airport officials are following the standard operating procedures,” he added.