Kolkata & Adani ports sign MoU for restoration and beautification of historic Kumartuli Ghat

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) for the redevelopment, restoration and beautification of the historic Kumartuli Ghat on the banks of the Hooghly River.

An issued statement read that the MoU was formalised at the SMPK head office in the presence of Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP Kolkata; Subrat Tripathy, president, Business Development, APSEZ Ltd.; Sanjay K Thade, consultant, APSEZ Ltd.; Samrat Rahi, deputy chairman, SMP Kolkata; along with other senior officials from both organisations.

The initiative falls under the ‘Swachhata’ initiative of SMP Kolkata and is aimed at rejuvenating a culturally significant location known for its association with traditional idol-making in Kolkata. The Kumartuli Ghat, long associated with the city’s renowned community of idol-makers, will undergo redevelopment that adheres to heritage preservation guidelines while incorporating elements of environmental sustainability and improved public amenities.

The project intends to enhance the ghat’s aesthetic and functional value by improving cleanliness, ensuring structural safety, and creating a welcoming space for artisans, locals and tourists. SMPK officials emphasised that the restoration would maintain the architectural legacy of the ghat while aligning with modern standards of civic upkeep.

Under the terms of the agreement, APSEZ Ltd. will participate in the redevelopment efforts as part of its corporate social responsibility commitments. The contribution made by Adani Ports will be acknowledged on-site at the ghat.

The collaboration marks a significant public-private partnership in preserving Kolkata’s riverfront heritage and aims to create a cleaner and more vibrant cultural landmark at the Kumartuli Ghat.